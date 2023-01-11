'Made Every Indian Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Team RRR As 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Golden Globes Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the RRR team for winning the best original song award for "Naatu Naatu". (Image: ANI)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders on Wednesday congratulated the RRR team for winning the best original song award for "Naatu Naatu" at the Golden Globes award ceremony. Taking to Twitter PM Modi said this prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.

"A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," PM Modi tweeted.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has created history with his magnum opus film, RRR. The film, which earned over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office has secured a big win at Golden Globe Awards 2023 held on Wednesday.

Former Vice President congratulated musician M M Keeravani and other team members of the blockbuster movie 'RRR' for clinching the Golden Globes award in the best original song category for the 'Naatu Naatu' track.

Taking to Twitter to congratulate the team over its win, Naidu said, "Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!"

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the cast and crew of "RRR" for winning the best song award. "Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas," he said in a tweet.