'Naa Ghar Ke, Naa Ghaat Ke': Amit Shah Says Lalu-Nitish Duo Will Be Wiped Out In 2024; Lalu Hits Back

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the people of Bihar will "wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo" in the 2024 general elections and that the BJP will take power in the state in 2025. Addressing the 'Jan Bhavna Rally', he targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who broke his ties with the saffron party recently. Shah said, "Naa Ghar Ke Rahe, Na Ghat Ke Rahe."

"You (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) had only two Lok Sabha seats in 2014; "naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke'. Let the 2024 Lok Sabha elections take place; the Lalu-Nitish duo will be defeated. We will be elected with a landslide in the 2025 elections. "

In response, Lalu Prasad Yadav has stated that his government was wiped out of Bihar. The same is going to happen in 2024. So, he says things like, "Jungle Raj."

"Amit Shah is perturbed. His government was wiped out from there (Bihar). The same is going to happen in 2024. So, he is running around & saying "jungle raj" and all that. What did he do when he was in Gujarat? "There was jungle raj when he was there," said Amit Shah, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also said that the people of the state will "wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo" in the 2024 general elections and that the party will take power in the state in 2025.

He also praised the role of the Sashastra Seema Bal in the fight against Naxalism on Saturday, saying that due to their "tough fight," Naxalism has been finished in Bihar and Jharkhand. He said that SSB jawans have fought a tough battle against Naxalism in the northeast and that is the reason for it ending in Bihar and Jharkhand.

"SSB jawans have fought a tough fight against Naxalism, rampant in the northeast. As a result, Naxalism is on the brink of ending in the Bihar and Jharkhand regions. We can even say it is finished here, "Shah said while speaking on the occasion.

Appreciating their role, the Home Minister stated that the SSB has the most difficult job due to the open border with Nepal and Bhutan.

"Sitting in Delhi, one thinks you have the easiest duty as we've friendly relations with both nations (Nepal and Bhutan). But when one comes to the border, we realise that you have the toughest duty as it's an open border".

"The responsibility increases if it's an open border. However friendly the relations may be, even if the neighbouring nations have no ill intentions, there are a few elements in society who use open borders for unauthorised earning-be it smuggling, animal smuggling or infiltration".

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, inaugurated five SSB Border Out Posts in Kishanganj.