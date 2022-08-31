N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP To Join NDA Again? BJP Dismisses Reports

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday categorically ruled out the possibility of the return of N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and claimed leaders of Andhra-based party are deliberately floating rumours about the re-alignment.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP's co-incharge for Andhra Pradesh, also downplayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with Naidu, a former Chief Minister, during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav National Committee meeting held in New Delhi, recalling that "Lord Krishna had also met Duryodhan but didn't join hands with him".

"TDP is an expert in mind games. PM Modi always believes that setting aside party politics, the parties should come together in national programmes such as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. PM met Chandrababu Naidu in a programme where he met several other leaders too. Jagan Mohan Reddy goes to Delhi repeatedly. That does not mean that we are forging an alliance with the YSRCP. The casual meetings should not be seen from a political angle. Both parties are dynastic and corrupt," Deodhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We have clear instructions and we are following it that we have to stand the party in Andhra Pradesh on its own feet."

Recently, multiple reports claimed that the TDP wants to rejoin the NDA. Reports also suggested that the saffron party is looking forward to ally with the Naidu's party, which has a significate vote share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The two parties were in an alliance in 2014, but parted their ways in 2018 after the BJP rejected TDP's demand for a special category status to Andhra Pradesh. TDP's decision to leave the NDA didn't help it much after it bagged just three seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Further, the party bagged only 23 seats in the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh that year after the YSR Congress led by Jagan Mohan Reddy stormed to power in teh southern state.

TDP's situation continued to worsened after successive losses in civic elections, following which reports started to emerge that Naidu's party is mulling rejoining the NDA. It should be noted that the TDP had also supported Droupadi Murmu, an NDA candidate, in the recently concluded Presidential elections, sparking a buzz about his return to the BJP-led alliance.