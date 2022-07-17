Myths, Scepticism, And More: India's Roller-Coaster Ride As It Reaches 200-Crore Vaccine Doses Landmark

On July 17, 2022, India achieved a rare milestone in its battle against COVID-19 after the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen on this occasion, appreciating their "spirit and determination".

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed," he tweeted.

"Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination," he added.

India's vaccination drive was dubbed the biggest inoculation program against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country had to face many challenges, distrusts, and myths as it administered over 2 crore vaccine doses.

It was 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. This shifted all eyes to India, which was known as a manufacturing hub of vaccines. The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SSI), and Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech rose to the occasion and provided a vaccine to battle the deadly virus.

“The arrival of vaccines was the biggest turning point in the history of the pandemic,” Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s national task force on coronavirus, told News18.

India launched the vaccination drive in stages starting on January 16, 2021. Healthcare workers were given priority, however, the journey wasn't so smooth, as it was filled with criticism and distrust about the vaccines. At once, safety concerns, and side effects were among the reasons behind apprehension about taking a vaccine.

By July 2021, nearly 7.5 crore individuals were fully vaccinated translating to only 5 per cent of the Indian population being vaccinated. However, according to a survey report, in October 2021, approximately 7.5 per cent of adults in India were hesitant to take vaccines.

The same was followed by a wake-up call to India's healthcare system as then vaccination reminders on phones, messages took a high stroll in order to boost the confidence of the public to come forward and take the jabs.

Similarly, to fight the disbelief in our vaccines, popular politicians and public figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, and health expert Dr VK Paul took shots in public to boost confidence.

To make vaccination even accessible and absolutely issue-free, many states such as Bihar and others vowed to provide them for free, and later a door-to-door 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign was even started so that citizens will not have to do anything to get their jabs.

According to government data, India has already sent more than 23 crore COVID-19 vaccines to over 50 countries in the last two years under its Vaccine Maitri initiative.

By battling all the odds and by overcoming all the hurdles, India has now proven to be a role model for many countries and it will likely reflect on where we could have done better in the COVID-19 vaccination experience to tackle any mishappenings in the future.