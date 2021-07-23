The minister's remarks drew criticism from Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who took cognisance of the comment. He said that farmers are "annadatas" (providers of food) and not "hooligans".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday apologised for her remarks on farmers, saying that her statement was "misinterpreted". A senior video journalist of a leading media channel was allegedly attacked during the farmers' protest against the three farm laws at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday. Commenting on the alleged incident, Lekhi, at a press conference, said, "They are not farmers, they are hooligans...These are criminal acts. What happened on January 26 was also shameful criminals activities. Opposition promoted such activities."

The minister's remarks drew criticism from Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who took cognisance of the comment. He said that farmers are "annadatas" (providers of food) and not "hooligans".

"Hooligans are those who have nothing. It is wrong to make such remarks for farmers. We are farmers, not hooligans. Farmers are 'annadatas' of the land," Tikait said.

"Such a remark is an insult to 80 crore farmers of India. If we are hooligans, Meenakshi Lekhi ji should stop eating food grown by us. She should be ashamed of herself. We have passed a resolution in 'Farmers' Parliament condemning her statement," another farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said.

Later, Meenakshi Lekhi, who has been newly inducted as the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, apologised for her remarks.

"During a press conference today, my comment was sought on the Red Fort violence on January 26 and the attack on a media person (at Farmers' Parliament). In response, I said only hooligans, not farmers can indulge in such activities," she said.

"My words have been distorted, if it has hurt farmers or any anyone else, then I apologise and take back my words," Lekhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Farmers, who have been protesting at different border locations of the national capital since November last year, have been allowed to hold a 'Farmers Parliament' at Jantar Mantar from Thursday with a limited number of attendees not exceeding 200 persons for Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and six persons for Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) from 11 am to 5 pm daily.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta