'My Pen Can Never Be Silenced,' Says Rana Ayyub Amid ED's Money Laundering Probe

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate has named journalist Rana Ayyub in a chargesheet over an alleged money laundering case linked to funds collected from the public for social welfare work. According to the Enforcement Directorate, Ranna has launched three fundraiser campaigns on the "Ketto platform" starting in April 2020, and collected funds totalling Rs 2,69,44,680.

Ayyub is presently attending a journalism event in the US and has tweeted, "My pen can never be silenced."

My pen can NEVER be silenced. Ironic that I conducted a seminar yesterday, here in the US, on the attack on the free press in India. I will continue to raise my voice against the persecution of the marginalised in the country. My statement. All i have to say pic.twitter.com/5q4Hnzkx56 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 13, 2022

She has also claimed that the chargesheet filed by the ED is another attempt to target her.

On the basis of a FIR filed on September 7 of last year by the Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad under the Information Technology Amendment Act of 2008 and the Black Money Act against Rana Ayyub, the ED initiated a money laundering investigation into the alleged illegal acquisition of funds from the general public in the name of charity by means of the launch of fund-raising campaigns on the crowdfunding website "Ketto."

According to the ED's charge sheet submitted on Wednesday in a special court in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the campaigns were called Help in raising funds for slum dwellers and farmers; Relief work for Assam, Bihar, and Maharashtra; and Help Rana Ayyub and her team to assist those affected by COVID-19 in India.

The money raised online was received in the accounts of Rana Ayyub's sister, father and subsequently transferred to her personal accounts.

ED claimed that Rana Ayyub used these funds to transfer Rs 50 lakh to a new bank account and create a Rs 50 lakh fixed deposit for herself.

The investigation by the ED also revealed that only approximately Rs 29 lakh was used for relief work.

"In order to claim more expenses towards relief work, fake bills were submitted by Rana Ayyub. Subsequently, bank balances in the accounts of Rana Ayyub amounting to Rs 1,77,27,704 (including fixed deposits of Rs 50 lakh) were attached under section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act vide a provisional attachment order dated February 4, this year," the EF said in a statement as quoted by news agency ANI.

The ED has alleged that Ranna did not use funds for the intended purpose but instead for the creation of assets for herself.

"Rana Ayyub has tried to project these funds as untainted and thus has laundered the funds received from the general public. She also received these funds from foreign countries without any approval or registration from the government, which is required under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, "the ED said," as quoted by news agency ANI.