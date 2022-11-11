'My Parents Are God To Me': Lalu Yadav's Daughter Pens Emotional Note On Kidney Donation

THE Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Friday shared a heartwarming note along with a photo with her father from her Twitter handle.

This comes a day after it was reported that Acharya will be donating her kidney to her father who has been advised for a transplant by the doctors.

In her tweet, Acharya wrote, My Mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them. Your best wishes have made me stronger. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. All of you are getting special love and respect.I have become emotional. I want to say my heartfelt thanks to all of you."

She further added, "Even if I could contribute the smallest thing to the people who are everything to me, I would be fortunate. Parents are equal to God on earth, and worshipping them is the duty of every child." She also said that her contribution is "nothing more than a piece of flesh". "I hope everything goes well so that he can represent your voice tomorrow."

Meanwhile, the 74-year-old returned from Singapore last month and is suffering from multiple health problems. He was also advised for a kidney transplant during his last month's visit to Singapore.

माँ- पिता मेरे लिए भगवान हैं. मैं उनके लिए कुछ भी कर सकती हूँ. आप सबों के शुभकामनाओं ने मुझे और मजबूत बनाया है.



मैं आप सबके प्रति दिल से आभार प्रकट करती हूँ. आप सब का विशेष प्यार और सम्मान मिल रहा है.



मैं भावुक हो गयी हूँ. आप सबको दिल से आभार कहना चाहती हूँ. pic.twitter.com/ipvrXrFitS — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 11, 2022

On Thursday, a close family member of Lalu Yadav was quoted as saying that Yadav's Singapore-based daughter would be donating a kidney to him.

Yadav who was jailed for his involvement in fodder cases is currently out on bail.

He has been hospitalised multiple times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

In June, the former Bihar Chief Minister filed an application at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi seeking the release of his passport for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant.

"Lalu Yadav will go abroad, most likely to Singapore, for a kidney transplant. The process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. Meanwhile, the application has been filed in court so that passport can be renewed. The renewed passport will be submitted again to the court," Prabhat Kumar, Yadav’s lawyer was quoted saying by the news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)