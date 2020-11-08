Arnab Goswami, who was arrested by the police from his Mumbai home four days ago for allegedly abetting the suicide of an architect in 2018, screamed from the police van that his life was in danger.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Controversial Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami on Sunday claimed that his life is in danger and alleged that he was assaulted by the Mumbai police when he asked to speak to his lawyer. Goswami, who was arrested by the police from his Mumbai home four days ago for allegedly abetting the suicide of an architect in 2018, screamed from the police van that his life was in danger.

"My life is in danger. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning when I asked them to speak to my lawyer. Woke me up at 6 am, said I can't speak to my lawyers. Please tell people of India my life is under threat," Goswami shouted from the van while being shifted to Taloja jail.

The anchor also made an appeal to the Supreme Court to grant him bail citing police atrocities inside the jail. He also claimed that police wanted to shift him to the Taloja jail in the night and when he demanded to speak to his lawyer, the policemen assaulted him.

Earlier on Saturday, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on the habeas corpus and bail pleas filed by Goswami in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case. A two-judge bench of the Bombay High Court, however, gave Goswami the liberty to file a bail plea before a lower court.

According to news agency ANI, the high court said that the lower court will decide on Arnab's bail plea if filed within four days. The court reserved its order on his petition seeking bail till Monday.

Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police last week for allegedly abetting the suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother. Naik was reportedly given an interior designing contract by Goswami's Republic TV.

However, Republic TV allegedly didn't pay his dues worth over Rs 80 lakh, forcing him to take the extreme step. In his suicide note, according to CNN, Naik wrote that Arnab and two other people owed him USD 726,000. Arnab has denied all the charges and termed his arrest "illegal". He was Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma