MVA's 'Halla Bol' And BJP's 'Maafi Mango' Protest March Rock Mumbai; Over 2,500 Cops Deployed, Roads Blocked

Mumbai is witnessing a massive protest on Saturday as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) called for a "Halla Bol" protest march against the Eknath Shinde led government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Shinde faction is also holding a counter-protest against the MVA.

The MVA's protest started at Richardson and Cruddas Company, while the Shinde faction's protest will be held across Mumbai.

The MVA faction held the protest against the Shinde camp and Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

"The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate anything said against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Savitribai Phule & other great personalities. Our message to the Shinde govt is that they shouldn't try to change the history of the state," NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, who was in the protest march, said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

After the Shiv Sena split when the camp led by CM Eknath Shinde joined the Saffron Brigade, this is the first time the MVA constituents, which include the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress, have come together.

The protest by the MVA is being seen as an attempt to rally the allies after the Thackeray-led government was toppled in June this year.

The Saffron camp is also protesting at different places in the state in reply to the protest by the MVA and its allies in Mumbai.