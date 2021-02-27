The 30-second bizarre video shows four men drinking and casually passing the pistol around, apparently near a tubewell in a farm in UP.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A shocking video clip is going viral on the internet in which a man can be seen picking up a country-made pistol, loading it with a bullet and shooting another person dead, who was sitting in front of him and recording the video in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The deceased, identified as one 19-year-old Prince, is reportedly the nephew of the accused. The video of the shocking incident also shows two more men sitting with the deceased and the accused. The 30-second bizarre video shows four men drinking and casually passing the pistol around, apparently near a tubewell in a farm in UP. Bottles of alcohol were also seen kept near them.

The widely shared viral video shows the men talking and laughing before one of them shoots the victim. After Prince was shot, the mobile phone fell from his hand and his loud and painful moans can also be heard in the video even as the group he was sitting with talks casually.

According to a media report, quoting police officials, the accused has been arrested and further investigation to catch other people shown in the video is underway. However, the police did not specify whether the arrested person was the shooter or not. The reports further stated that the accused has claimed that the shooter was casually checking the pistol when he accidentally fired at his nephew.

The Muzaffarnagar police have also replied to the video widely shared on social media platforms. The Muzaffarnagar police tweeted, that a case has been registered against the culprit and efforts are underway to catch the other perpetrators seen in the video.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan