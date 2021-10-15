New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade near the Singhu border where farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since last year. The police on Friday morning received the information about the body which was first spotted by the people stationed there.

"At about 5 am today, Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was hanged to a police barricade. People present there were questioned but nothing was revealed about who is responsible for this. The probe is on," he added.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the victim has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Punjab's Tarn Taran district. As per the report, the attackers murdered the boy and hanged his body on a police barricade merely 100 metres away from the main stage where farmers are protesting.

The report further stated that when the police reached the spot, the protesters didn't allow them to go near the dead body for some time. Later on, the police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem in a hospital in Sonipat. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons.

Meanwhile, several videos are also circulating on social media, in which some Nihangs - a warrior Sikh group - can be seen standing near the body after his wrist has been cut off and he lies bleeding on the ground while some youths are shouting slogans. Another video shows the body strung upside down with a rope - the left hand covered in blood - and a pool of more blood on the floor. He also said videos of the murder were a matter of probe and that rumours will linger.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan