'Must Continue To Take Credible Action Against Terror': India Reacts After Pakistan Exits FATF Grey List

HOURS after Pakistan was removed from the grey list by the FATF, India on Friday said Pakistan must take credible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that Pakistan has been forced to take action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in the 26/11 attacks on the entire international community in Mumbai.

Our response to media queries on Pakistan and the FATF "Grey List"https://t.co/JDQQMeCMi2 pic.twitter.com/TxgCAQiRMJ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 21, 2022

"It is in the global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible, and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control," he said.

In June 2018, FATF placed Pakistan on the grey list and assigned it a plan of action to follow in order to be removed from the list. As the country struggled to fulfil its obligations, another action period was given in June 2021.

FATF had given Pakistan first a 27-point action plan and later another 7-point plan to comply with it, and it fulfilled all 34 points.

Finally, after many reviews, the country succeeded in earning the approval of the FATF, which at the end of its plenary session in Paris announced that Islamabad was being removed from the grey list but asked Pakistan to continue working with the FATF to further improve its system.

It said in a statement that it welcomes Pakistan's significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) regime as it has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans.

"Pakistan is therefore no longer subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process," according to the statement.