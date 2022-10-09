Muslims Using Condoms Most, Says Owaisi; BJP Calls AIMIM Chief 'Bayan Purush'

THE All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a jibe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on 'religious imbalance' and said that the population growth of Muslims is declining adding that Muslims are using condoms the most.

Owaisi referred to data and pointed out that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in the country has dropped to two per cent. Citing the national family health survey - 5, he said the TFR fall was steepest among Muslims.

Owaisi also asked the RSS chief to break his silence on female feticide among Hindus. He said 90 lakh Hindu girls were not allowed to be born between 2000 and 2019. AIMIM President also questioned Bhagwat's silence on the s*ex ratio at birth.

"Among Muslims, there are 943 females for every 1,000 males while among our Hindu brethren there are 913 females for every 1,000 males," he said.

This comes after Bhagwat, in his speech during the annual Dussehra rally of the RSS called for a comprehensive policy to check population rise. Meanwhile, alleging that Bhagwat is trying to create fears about the Muslims population ignoring the fact that the population of Muslims is simultaneously declining, the Hyderabad MP said, "Don't take tension. Muslim population is not rising. In fact, it is on the decline."

While addressing a public meeting late Saturday night on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, he further added that most Muslims are maintaining spacing. "The gap between two children is called spacing. Do you know who is maintaining that the most? We Muslims. Who is using condoms the most? We are doing," he said and questioned the silence of Bhagwat on these 'facts'.

The remark of Owaisi, meanwhile, attracted a sharp attack from the opposition. BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday slammed the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the latter's remarks on population and said that the Telangana leader wanted to create a controversy.

"Asaduddin Owaisi has become 'Bayan Purush', he wants to create a controversy. A low population is beneficial for society," Hussain was quoted saying by ANI.

The BJP leader also cleared his take on the population and said, "The more the population grows the bigger the problem it creates. That should be kept in mind."

(With inputs from the agencies)