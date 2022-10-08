Muslims Large Part Of Population, But Not Getting Their Due Share: Sharad Pawar

SHARAD Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, said on Saturday that despite making up a sizeable portion of the country's population, Muslims feel they are not receiving their fair share of benefits.



Speaking at an event titled "Issues Before Indian Muslims" hosted by the Vidarbha Muslim Intellectuals Forum, Pawar advocated for Urdu while also highlighting the value of each state's "main language," citing Kerala as an illustration.



"Members of the Muslim community have a feeling they are not getting their due share despite being such a large part of the country, which is actually a reality. Deliberations have to be held on how they can get their due share," he said.



In response to a previous speaker who requested that Urdu be used in government recruitment exams, Pawar hailed the language and claimed that many people have been connected to it for generations.



"We should consider Urdu schools and education, but along with Urdu, we have to consider the main language of a state," he said.



He also said that the Muslim community can contribute hugely in the fields of art, poetry and writing through Urdu, he said that its members have "quality and capacity" but need "support and equal opportunity".



The NCP leader told the gathering that his party has always strived to give adequate representation to minorities, citing that out of the eight party's parliamentarians, two are Muslims.



According to Sharad Pawar, Kerala has a sizable minority population, and it is important to investigate how minorities in that state—which has the highest literacy rate—are supporting the official language and what benefits may result from this, said Sharad Pawar.