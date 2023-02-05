'Musharraf Wanted To See Rahul Gandhi As PM': BJP Slams Shashi Tharoor's Tweet On Pervez Musharraf

Musharraf, the former chief of army staff, passed away on Sunday at the American Hospital in Dubai, UAE, at the age of 79 after fighting a long illness and years of imposed exile.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sun, 05 Feb 2023 04:13 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi

Hours after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed Pervez Musharraf a "foe-turned-real force for peace,"  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday attacked the "Grand Old Party" for finding peace in a person "who had hailed Osama Bin Laden". Poonawala said that this is the Congress that doubted Balakot, called its own Army Chief "sadak ka gunda" but praises Musharraf.

"Parvez Musharraf who had hailed Osama Bin Laden & Taliban had sung praises of Rahul Gandhi too - called him a gentleman and pledged his support to him!!," the BJP leader tweeted.

"Perhaps this is the reason why Shashi Tharoor is eulogising the architect of Kargil & a backer of terrorism!! Sigh," Poonawala added.

After the death of Musharraf, the prominent military dictator and former president of Pakistan, Congress leader Tharoor tweeted condoling his death.

"Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease": once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the 
@un and found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP," he tweeted.

