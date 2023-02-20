Mundra Port Drug Haul Case: Money From Smuggled Afghan Heroin Used For Funding LeT, Says NIA

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) filed its second supplementary charge sheet in the Mundra port drug haul case before a special court in Ahmedabad against 22 individuals and private firms. The charge sheet mentioned that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) members received funds for carrying out terrorist activities from the sale proceeds of Afghan heroin that were smuggled to India via a maritime route.

“NIA today filed a second supplementary charge sheet in a case pertaining to the seizure of 2988.210 Kgs of Heroin at Mundra Port, Gujarat. The said consignment was sent from Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas, Iran,” the National Investigation Agency said in a statement.

“It was found that there is an organized criminal conspiracy to smuggle illegal consignments of heroin through international trade routes to India from Afghanistan. As per probe, funds generated through the sale of heroin were provided to operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT),” the investigation agency was quoted as saying by ANI.

The probe agency has further informed that Harpreet Singh alias Kabir Talwar, the owner of White Club (previously Playboy), Jazbaa, and RSVP was arrested by police in August 2022. He had travelled to Dubai to take advantage of a commercial trade route to smuggle Afghan heroin to India and was using his companies to receive the contraband and remittances.

The charge-sheeted firm, M/s Magent India, is one such firm among those who have been identified and are under examination. This firm was used to transport and import heroin from Afghanistan to India even when it was in a semi-processed state, as reported by IANS.

The NIA said it was found that consignments were being imported through various fake or shell import proprietorship firms established in India by various suspects.

The probe agency filed a charge sheet against 16 accused in March 2022. A supplementary charge sheet was then filed in August 2022 against nine accused. Additionally, there were 22 accused listed on the second supplementary charge sheet, which also included private firms.

(With Agency Inputs.)