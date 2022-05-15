New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Manish Lakra, the absconding owner of a building near the metro station in Mundka, where a massive broke out this week that claimed 27 lives.

Lakhra is a resident of Mundka village, the police said, adding that the building did not have the fire no objection certificate (NOC).

"We have arrested the absconding building owner Manish Lakra after conducting raids in Delhi and Haryana," news agency PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma as saying.

At least 27 people, including 21 women, were killed in the massive blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday. The death toll is feared to rise as 19 people are stilling missing.

Although the hopes of finding the missing are dim, family members of the victims are continuing their search at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

"I have three sisters and all of them are missing. We requested the hospital to conduct a DNA test, and still waiting for a response from them. My sisters worked at the camera packaging department. It was 4:30 pm when I received a call from our father, informing me about the fire incident in Mundka," Rajesh Kumar, whose sisters are missing, told PTI.

Amid this, forensic science teams are helping the Delhi Police identify the missing. Officials have said that a DNA test would also be carried out to identify the bodies.

"Our two teams, inclduing senior experts are working at the spot currently. They will identify the objects, and lift samples for the purpose of identification and collection. The experts from FSL will be assisting police in identifying and lifting samples from the spot which will be later handed over to the Investigating Officer," officials said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma