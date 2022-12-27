'Mundera Bazaar' Becomes 'Chauri Chaura' As UP Govt Gets MHA Nod To Change Names Of Places

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Uttar Pradesh government to change local names in Gorakhpur and Deoria districts. After the approval, the name of Gorakhpur district's 'Mundera Baazar' municipal council has been changed to 'Chauri Chaura' and Deoria district's 'Telia Afghan' village to 'Telia Shukla'.

The Ministry gave the approval on October 6, on recommendations of the Uttar Pradesh government following due procedure. As per the guidelines, the Union Home Ministry gives NOC to change the name of any place after taking consent from the Ministry of Railways, the Department of Posts, and the Survey of India.

MHA considers proposals from states for renaming particular places according to the existing guidelines and in consultations with the agencies concerned. The Ministry further gives its 'no-objection' certificate to change the name of a particular place.

It gives the approval for the change of name of any place after taking no objections from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and Survey of India. These organisations have to confirm that there is no such city, town or village in their records with a name similar to the proposed one.

For changing the name of a village or town or city, an executive order is needed. The renaming of a state requires an amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament.

In 2020, the MHA approved the renaming of the Manduadih railway station in Uttar Pradesh as 'Banaras' following a request from the state government. Similarly in 2019, the MHA approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj as sought by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Adityanath government has changed the names of several places, with Allahabad being renamed Prayagraj and Faizabad being renamed as Ayodhya being the most high-profile. Both cities are of religious significance to Hindus, with Ayodhya believed to be the birthplace of Hindu God Vishnu's reincarnation Lord Ram and Prayagraj being home to the Hindu Kumbh Mela.

However, Adityanath is not the first to change the names of places in UP. Earlier, Mayawati changed the names of up to eight districts. Older names were restored by Akhilesh Yadav who replaced her as Chief Minister in 2012.