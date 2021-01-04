Comedian Munawar Faruqui and his four associates were arrested by the police after Gaur filed a complaint against him on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indore Police on Sunday said that there is no evidence against comedian Munawar Faruqui who has been accused of insulting Hindu deities, according to a media report.

"There’s no evidence against him for insulting Hindu deities or Union Minister Amit Shah," Indore Town Inspector (Tukaganj Police Station) Kamlesh Sharma was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

The statement comes two days after the arrest of Munawar and four others after a complaint from Eklavaya Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, who alleged that the comedian insulted the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

Gaur told the media that Faruqui is a serial offender and he often cracks jokes on Hindu gods and goddesses. He further added that when he heard about the comedian's show, he bought a ticket and went to see it and was as expected, "Munawar was insulting Hindu deities and also mocked Home Minister Amit Shah by dragging his name with Godhra riots."

Comedian Munawar Faruqui and his four associates Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas, Edwin Anthony, and Priyam Vyas were booked under IPC sections 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Meanwhile, several comedians came forward to show support for Munawar and raised their voice against his arrest. Comedian Vir Das also tweeted and he wrote, “You can’t stop jokes and laughter".

You can't stop jokes and laughter. Not because comedians are performing it, but because people need to laugh. Harder you try, the more you're going to be laughed at, now, and by history.



Anyone who has ever tried to control humour, now has a category of jokes devoted to them. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 3, 2021

He further added, “Not because comedians are performing it, but because people need to laugh. Harder you try, the more you’re going to be laughed at, now, and by history. Anyone who has ever tried to control humour, now has a category of jokes devoted to them.”

