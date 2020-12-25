Spread over 613 hectares, Dharavi is one of the largest slum in Asia and inhabits 8.5 lakh people. The area reported its first case of coronavirus on April 1, which swelled 491 by the end of the month, prompting concerns of the outbreak of disastrous proportions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai's Dharavi area, once one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the country, reported zero fresh cases of the infection on Friday for the first time since April 1, news agency ANI reported. Spread over 613 hectares, Dharavi is one of the largest slum in Asia and inhabits 8.5 lakh people. The area reported its first case of coronavirus on April 1, which swelled 491 by the end of the month, prompting concerns of the outbreak of disastrous proportions.

In the month of May, cases in Dharavi had risen to 1216, while 56 people had succumbed to the infection. By the end of the following month, the doubling rate of infection had improved from 43 days to 78 days. Within the span of three months, the continent’s most crowded slum has changed from being a COVID-19 hotspot to a potential success story.

Back in July, the World Health Organisation had praised the measures adopted by authorities to contain the spread of the virus in Dharavi, saying that effective testing and tracing had helped break the chain of transmission of the highly contagious disease. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the examples of Italy, Spain, South Korea, and India's biggest slum showed that however bad an outbreak was, the virus could still be reined in through aggressive action

The provision of providing medical care to the patients in the isolation centres free of cost made a significant change to increase the recovery rate. Strict lockdown and accessible testing also contributed hugely in getting control over the spread of the virus.

At the time of filing this story, Dharavi has 12 active cases of the virus. Daily COVID-19 count has reduced significantly across the country since October.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja