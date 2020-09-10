In a video posted on her social media pages, Kangana had said Thackeray’s “ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Mumbai-based advocate has reportedly filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video posted on her social media pages.

News agency PTI reported that a non-cognisable offence was registered against Ranaut at Vikhroli police station on Wednesday based on the complaint by advocate Nitin Mane. However, no FIR has yet been been registered by the police based on the complaint.

The advocate has told the news agency that since the police has refused to file an FIR, he plans to move a court to lodge a defamation case against Ranaut for "insulting" Thackeray.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI has reported that one Arun Shreekant Mishra has filed a complaint against Kangana at Dindoshi police station, accusing the actor of of defaming and creating communal disharmony among the public at large.

"Ranaut has compared the alleged incident happened against her with the Pundits of Kashmir and by doing this she has tried to create disharmony against a specific community which is also against the law," the complaint said.

In a video posted on her social media pages on Wednesday, Kangana had said Thackeray’s “ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

“Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? Do you think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja