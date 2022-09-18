Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Stretch Where Cyrus Mistry's Car Crashed, Claimed Over 60 Lives This Year

The 100-kilometer stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway between Ghodbunder in Thane and Dapchari in Palghar district has claimed 62 lives this year.

The highway has witnessed 262 accidents this year, leaving 192 people injured, police officials said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district earlier this month sent shockwaves through the country. However, official data shows that this was not a one-time occurrence.

Though overspeeding and driver error have played a role in many of these incidents, officials say that poor road maintenance, a lack of proper signage, and a lack of speed-limiting measures are also factors to blame for the high number of accidents, the officials told news agency PTI.

According to a Maharashtra highway police official, the stretch near Charoti, where the Mercedes car in which Mistry was travelling was involved in an accident on September 4, has seen 26 deaths and 25 serious accidents since the beginning of this year.

"Charoti is a black spot when it comes to accidents, and so is the stretch of some 500 metres beyond it towards Mumbai," he said.

Another official stated that the Indian Road Congress's safety guidelines appeared to have been overlooked by those in charge of road maintenance. While the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is in charge of the road, the private agency that collects tolls is in charge of maintenance, he added.

According to the guidelines, an ambulance must be kept on standby every 30 kilometres, as well as a crane and patrolling vehicles, the official told the news agency PTI.

Following the September 4 tragedy, Maharashtra Police requested expert advice on possible safety measures from the Central Road Research Institute, as well as a road-safety audit of the portion of the highway that lies within Maharashtra from the Central Institute of Road Transport.

The car driven by gynaecologist Anahita Pandole collided with the road divider at this point. Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole died in the backseat, while Anahita and her husband Darius were seriously injured in the front row.