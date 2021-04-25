Mumbai Coronavirus News: According to the survey, the sero positivity among women was 37.12 per cent while it was 35.02 per cent in men.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive resurgence of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its sero survey has found that women in Mumbai have more antibodies against the deadly pathogen than men.

The BMC said that the sero survey, held in March this year, was carried out using the "unlinked anonymous sampling method" with blood samples collected from those who had not been vaccinated.

According to the survey, the sero positivity among women was 37.12 per cent while it was 35.02 per cent in men. The BMC survey also claimed that sero positivity is decreasing in slum areas and increasing in non-slum areas.

"In the sero survey, 41.61 per cent sero positivity was found in blood samples taken from municipal dispensaries in slum areas. Overall, 36.30 per cent sero positivity is found in 10,197 blood samples collected from citizens from all 24 wards in Mumbai," the survey said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Blood samples taken from private laboratories in non-slum areas showed sero positivity of 28.5 per cent in the current survey. In the first survey conducted in July last year, this figure was 16 per cent for three wards and 18 per cent in the one held in August," it added.

The first sero survey was conducted in Mumbai in July last year that had shown 57 per cent positivity in slum areas of three wards. In the second survey, which was conducted in August, the BMC had found 45 per cent sero positivity in slum areas.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Saturday reported 5,888 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily rise in infections since March 30. Currently, the caseload in the city stands at 6.22 lakh.

The fall in cases on Saturday also brought down the positivity rate from 18 per cent to 15 per cent compared to the last week. The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 1.26 per cent. On Saturday 8,549 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries to 5.29 lakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma