New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police has booked a woman for allegedly duplicating the numberplate of one of the cars belonging to former chairman of Tata Sons, Rata Tata. The matter came to light when the business tycoon received two e-challans for traffic violations that the woman had committed.

As part of its investigation, the police checked the CCTV footages of the places where the challans were issued, and found that the car that violated traffic rules had the same number plate as one of Ratan Tata's cars, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

The police have registered a case against the woman under sections 420 and 460 of the Indian Penal Code and related sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The woman was called to a police station for questioning on Wednesday. During investigation, the woman said she had no knowledge about using a duplicated number plate and was using the number at the behest of an astrologer.

Investigation revealed that the woman is a director of a car company. The police have also registered a case against the company, seized her car, and kept it at the Matunga Police Station. A senior police offer said the woman altered the number allotted to her at the best of the astrologer. It just so happened that the numberplate matched with that on a car owned by Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and presently heads its charitable trusts. He is the recipient of two of the highest civilian awards: Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja