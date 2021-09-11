Saki Naka Rape Case: The 34-year-old Mumbai woman was brutally assaulted and raped inside a stationary tempo on September 9. According to the police, an iron rod was also inserted into her private parts.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The 34-year-old Mumbai woman, who was brutally raped and assaulted inside a stationary tempo in the city's Saki Naka area on September 9, died during the treatment at a hospital on Saturday, reported news agency PTI quoting police officials.

The woman was found in an unconscious condition on Thursday at Khairani Road in Saki Naka, following which she was rushed to BMC's Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. According to the police, the woman was brutally raped and assaulted and an iron rod was inserted into her private parts.

The Mumbai Police said that it has arrested the accused -- who has been identified as 45-year-old Mohan Chavan -- has sent him to custody till September 21. A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) has also been registered and further investigation is underway, it said.

The Maharashtra government has condemned and promised action against the accused. Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has also taken grave note of the incident and is discussing it with concerned officials.

"We will make sure that the charge-sheet is filed within a given frame of time and the case is fast-tracked to bring the accused to justice," Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the case. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the commission has taken serious cognizance of "this barbaric incident where a woman was raped and brutalized" in Mumbai.

"The Commission is dismayed with the level of barbarity and atrocity that a victim had to go through and considering the gravity of the matter you are, therefore required to immediately intervene in the matter an FIR must be filed in the matter under aforementioned provisions of the Indian Penal Code along-with other relevant provisions of the law," the NCW said in a statement.

"The victim must be provided with the best medical facility available and also, the investigation must be completed in a fair and time bound manner," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma