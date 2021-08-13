Mumbai Unlock: Mumbai on Thursday reported 279 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities that pushed its caseload and death toll to 7.38 lakh and 15,975 respectively, said the BMC.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday said that the city administration will lift all coronavirus-induced restrictions once Mumbai inoculates all its citizens against COVID-19.

Speaking to an English news channel, Chahal said that the city administration would be able to vaccinate the entire Mumbai by the end of November. He said, however, that it would require 1.8 crore anti-COVID vaccine doses to achieve this feat.

"By end of November, we are planning 100 per cent vaccination with two doses and if that happens, we are going to open up everything," Chahal told CNBC-TV18.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra had eased the COVID-19 norms in the city, allowing hotels and restaurants to operate till 10 pm across the state.

It also said that local administration can decide regarding reopening schools after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. However, the Maharashtra task force on COVID-19 has warned against reopening schools, fearing it might lead to an increase in cases.

"There is no compulsion (on the state government's part) to reopen schools. The COVID task force members were not aware of our Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). There will be a meeting again. Our (education department's) secretary is studying the SOP of the task force," said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 279 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities that pushed its caseload and death toll to 7.38 lakh and 15,975 respectively, said the BMC. Mumbai currently has 2,928 active COVID-19 cases while the city's recovery rate stands at 97 per cent as 7.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, the BMC added.

Mumbai's case doubling rate has improved to 1,819 days, while the growth rate for the period between August 5 and 11 stood at 0.04 per cent. There are only two containment zones in Mumbai at present and the number of building that have been sealed to break the chain of virus has come down to 31 now, it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma