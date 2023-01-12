Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, India's Longest Sea Bridge, To Open In November | All You Need To Know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that civil work on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link hsa completed 90 per cent.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that civil work on the Mumbia Trans-Harbour Link is 90 per cent complete and that the bridge can be expected to open for vehicular traffic in November this year. The MTHL project will link the the city’s hub in South Mumbai with planned suburban area in the Navi Mumbai region. Accordiong to media reports, when completed this will be the longest sea bridge in India and will be able to help around 70,000 vehicles cross the huge water body separating the two townships.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which is the implementing authority for the project, claims that the project’s objective is to improve connectivity between the metropolitan region of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and it will also help in mitigating traffic congestion and promote economic development.

Here is all you need to know about the project -

- The new Harbour Link will be the “longest sea bridge in the country” and the first to have an Open Road Tolling system.

- Travel time will be cut down to 15-20 minutes between Sewri in Central Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

- Thanks to the Open Tolling system, vehicles will not have to stop on the bridge for paying toll tax. Singapore currently uses such a tolling system, officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

- MMRDA successfully launched the first longest Orthotropic Steel Deck in the second package of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Wednesday.

- This Steel Deck in package-2 of the Trans-Harbour Link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is 180 meters long and weighs 2300 metric tonnes.

- MTHL’s package 2 has 32 OSD spans and of these 15 spans have already been launched.

- As much as 16.5 km, of the 22 km long bridge, is above the sea.

- The project is financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the MMRDA is the implementing authority for the six-lane Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link.

(With agency inputs)