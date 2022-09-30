'Mumbai To Be Transformed Within 90 Days': CM Eknath Shinde Announces Renewal Plan

Ever since Eknath Shinde has come to power, people in Mumbai are expecting massive changes to take place in the city. Turning people's dreams into reality, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that Mumbai would undergo a transformation in 90 days under the new urban renewal plan. The government unveiled the plan after the launch of the Swachha Maharashtra Abhiyan (Urban) 2.0 in Mumbai.

CM of the state emphasised that one of the most important factors, which need to be taken care of is cleanliness in cities. The matter of cleanliness should be the mass movement. Shinde also revealed that the sanitation workers are the brand ambassadors of the new campaign.

An ambitious plan has been prepared by the government of Mumbai in order to transform the city. Under this plan, approximately 450 roads will be concretised. Further, the CM also said that it is important to strengthen the health infrastructure of the city.

Apart from Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the cities are the pivot of growth and also help in generating employment. The campaign is modelled on the Union government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The start date of the campaign will be started from October 2 and will come to an end on December 31. Apart from that, the cities which will perform best will get prizes. Meanwhile, CM Shinde also announced a Diwali bonus for health workers including Mumbai Municipal Corporation, BEST employees, and teachers.

"Rs. 22,500 will be given to employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, employees of Municipal Corporation Teachers BEST, and one month salary to health workers as Diwali bonus," CM Shinde announced.

Due to this decision, 93 thousand employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and 29 thousand employees of BEST, along with teachers, and health workers will get a Diwali bonus.

