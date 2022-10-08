Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor Of Residential Building In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, reported news agency ANI.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke at nearly 2:43 PM and no casualties have been reported yet. "Level 2 fire reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal around 2:43 PM. Fire tenders on spot. No loss of life has been reported yet," said Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Mumbai | Fire broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area. Fire tenders on spot.



The fire has been declared level 2. No loss of life has been reported yet: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/HBZ9uVXJpc — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

The fire brigade official also mentioned that two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker, and an ambulance were sent to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames.