Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor Of Residential Building In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

By Anushka Vats
Sat, 08 Oct 2022 05:37 PM IST
A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, reported news agency ANI.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke at nearly 2:43 PM and no casualties have been reported yet. "Level 2 fire reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal around 2:43 PM. Fire tenders on spot. No loss of life has been reported yet," said Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) as quoted by the news agency ANI.

