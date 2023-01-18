Mumbai, Thane, Kalwa To Face Disruptions In Water Supply For Two Days Due To Maintenance Work | Details

Water supply will be affected in several regions of Mumbai, Thane, and Kalwa today due to maintenance work.

THANE Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced that several parts of the city will be facing a 24-hour water cut from January 18 till the morning of January 19. The disruption in the water supply is happening due to the essential works being carried out in TMC’s water supply scheme and the STEM authority. Apart from parts of Thane, the water supply will also be disrupted in some parts of Mumbai and Kalwa.

The water supply will be disrupted from Wednesday at 9:00 AM to Thursday at 9:00 AM. The statement advises residents of these cities to keep as many buckets of water stored as might be needed. "Due to the shutdown, water supply is likely to be at a low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days until it is fully restored," a municipal corporation officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"We have given prior notification in these areas about the water cut and asked the residents to store adequate water. These works are crucial for the smooth supply of water in future," the officer added.

List of areas affected:

Ghodbunder Road

Lokmanya Nagar

Vartak Nagar

Saket



Ritu Park

Thane Central Jail

Gandhi Nagar

Rustamjee complex

Siddanchal complex

Indira Nagar

Srinagar

Samta Nagar

Siddheshwar

Eternity Mall

some parts of Mumbra and Kalwa

Removal of leaks, installation of vacuum air valves, connecting the new 1,168 mm new water pipeline at Indira Nagar to the main water channel and carrying out essential daily maintenance, and repair work in the water supply are some of the works that have led to the inconvenience for residents of Thane and Mumbai. The STEM Authority will also carry out its own daily care, maintenance, and repair work.