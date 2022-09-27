Mumbai Taxi Driver Kills Wife For Not Wearing Burqa, Arrested

A 36-YEAR-OLD taxi driver allegedly killed his estranged wife to death in the eastern suburb of Chembur in Mumbai over a dispute over their child's custody and her refusal to wear a burqa.

The police, meanwhile, arrested the accused Iqbal Sheikh, in the early hours of the day, an official from Tilak Nagar police station told news agency PTI.

According to the Police, Seikh had allegedly called his wife Zara on Monday in order to talk to her. However, as soon as the victim reached the spot, her husband stabbed her multiple times with a sharp weapon and killed her on the spot.

The official mentioned that the accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.

The couple got married in 2019 and had a two-year-old child. The victim was seeking a divorce and the accused wanted custody of the child.

Additionally, a report by India Today also suggests that the victim's family has revealed that she was forced to wear a burqa and follow Islamic practices by Sheikh and his family members.

According to the same report, Rupali, the victim, met Sheikh on Monday and demanded for a divorce, following what Sheikh asked for the custody of their two-year son. The woman when opposed to the demand by her husband, was killed with a knife.

“At around 10 pm on September 26, a man identified as Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh killed his wife by slitting her throat and injuring her hands with a knife. As per the complainant, the accused and his family members used to pressurise her to follow Islamic traditions and wear clothes that Muslim women wear. However, a family dispute started after the woman refused to do so,” said Vilas Rathod, Inspector of Tilak Nagar Police Station, as quoted by India Today.

As per the reports, the family members of the victim, in the p[olice complaint have said that Sheikh and his family members used to force her to wear a burqa and follow Islamic traditions from the very first day of their marriage. However, when the woman refused to do so, it often led to a family dispute. Due to the altercations, Rupali had left the house and was staying separately for the last few months.