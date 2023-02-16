Mumbai Security Guard Kills Partner Over Her Demands Of Marriage, Hides Body In Bushes; Arrested

A SECURITY Guard with a Navi Mumbai housing complex was arrested for allegedly killing a married woman he was dating and dumping her body in the bushes, the police said. Identified as 40-year-old Rajkumar Baburam Pal, the accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He informed the cops that he wanted to get rid of his girlfriend because of her persistent demand for marriage.

An unidentified female body, in the age group 35 to 40 years, was found in the bushes near a housing society in the Koparkhairne area of Navi Mumbai on February 12, senior police inspector Vishwanath Kolekar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. A tippet was found tightly wrapped around her neck and is believed to have been used to strangulate her.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a police case has been registered against an unidentified person by the cops under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police then sent a communication to all police stations in Maharashtra seeking information about any complaint about a missing woman. Trombay Police Station responded saying such a case was indeed registered there, Kolekar informed. The description of the body and the missing woman matched which provided the cops with a lead in the case.

The victim’s husband, when approached, informed the police that his wife used to work as a cleaner in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai and was missing. Her mobile phone was also found later which led the cops to discover her relationship with Pal.

Pal, after getting caught, informed the police about how the woman had repeatedly been asking him to marry her. With no intention of marrying her, he called her to a spot near the housing complex where he worked and strangulated her. Further investigation is on in the case, police say.

