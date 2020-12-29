Mumbai Schools Reopening: The state education department had earlier allowed schools to resume physical classes on alternate days for classes 9 to 12 from November 23.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: All schools in Mumbai will remain closed till January 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday. The decision comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and fears of the new virus strain discovered in UK and South Africa.

The state education department had earlier allowed schools to resume physical classes on alternate days for classes 9 to 12 from November 23. Most civic corporations, including Mumbai, Thane and Nashik did not allow reopening, but schools reopen in several other parts of the state.

The Maharashtra government had made it mandatory for teachers to undergo Covid tests. It had also issued guidelines that allowed students to continue studying from home and those looking to attend school had to submit a letter of consent from their parents.

In November, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the examinations of Class X and XII conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 instead of February or March due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

The schools in the urban and rural areas of Nashik city in Maharashtra will reopen from January 4 for the students of Classes 9 to 1. The private and public schools in Pune will also reopen from January 4 for Classes 9 to 12.

The announcement comes as Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases. With 69 patients dying, the death toll in the state reached 49,373.

Also, the decision comes amid fears of the possible spread of the new virus strain discovered in UK and South Africa. Six persons who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta