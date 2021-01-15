All schools in Mumbai will remain closed until further orders, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All schools in Mumbai will remain closed until further orders, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday, as reported by news agency ANI. The educational institutions have been kept shut in the financial capital since March in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Maharashtra government had allowed schools to resume physical classes on alternate days for grades 9th to 12th from November 23, last year, though most civic corporations, including Mumbai, Thane and Nashik, have kept them shut amid concerns over the spread of virus. The state recorded 3,145 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, while 45 people succumbed to the infection.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also given its nod to reopen schools and other educational institutions in a 'graded manner,' however, all the educational institutions have been advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Several states and Union Territories, including Odisha, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar, have already opened schools while few others have announced plans for the same ahead of the board exams.

Last month, CBSE had announced the dates for the class 10th and class 12th board exams. According to the date sheet, the practical exams will begin from March 1, written exams will be conducted between May 3 and June 10. The pre-board exams of Class 12 will be conducted between March 3 and April 15, while for Class 10, they will be held between April 1 and April 15.

The daily national COVID figures have hovered below 20,000 over the past few days, while the vaccines too are on the horizon. India, however, remains the second-worst COVID-19 affected nation in the world.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja