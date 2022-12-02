Mumbai Restrictions: Section 144 Imposed Across City Till December 17; Know What's Not Allowed

Mumbai Police conducts a flag march in crowded places as part of the preparations for the Ganapati Visarjan. (ANI File Image)

THE MUMBAI police on Thursday evening imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC across the financial capital. The restrictions will come to force from December 3 and will continue till January 2. Under the regulations, a gathering of five or more people has been prohibited in order to stop any disruptions in public order. The Mumbai police have said that strict action will be taken against the violators.

As per the official press release by the Mumbai police, any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, or playing loudspeakers will be banned in Mumbai till December 17. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have also implemented a ban on firearms, swords and other weapons from December 4 to January 2. During this period, performances of songs, sloganeering, and demonstrations have also been banned.

Mumbai Curfew: List of What's Not Allowed

- Social gatherings at mass levels, around clubs/pubs, movie theatres or places of public entertainment film in or around any place, gathering for the purpose of watching plays or programmes, acts.

- Bursting and playing loudspeakers, instruments, bands and crackers.

- Processions on all kinds of marriage ceremonies, funeral meetings, on the way to cemeteries, legal meetings of companies (at major scales), clubs, cooperative societies and other associations.

- Gatherings of people around courts and government offices and around local bodies performing government or semi-government functions, meeting for schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities, factories, and general business have been banned too.

- Apart from the above activities, a ban has also been imposed on meetings for business and solicitation in shops and establishments, demonstration of other gatherings and processions.