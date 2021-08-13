With this, Maharashtra has recorded its second death due to the Delta Plus variant. Earlier in June, an 80-year-old-woman died due to the new strain in the Ratnagiri district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the different mutations of COVID-19, Mumbai on Friday reported its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 after a 63-year-old woman succumbed to it in July. According to reports, the woman was diagnosed with the Delta Plus variant on July 21 and she died on July 27 and her death was found to have been caused by the Delta Plus variant only on August 11.

With this, Maharashtra has recorded its second death due to the Delta Plus variant. Earlier in June, an 80-year-old-woman died due to the new strain in the Ratnagiri district.

According to media reports, the Mumbai woman was among the seven patients who were found to have contracted the Delta Plus variant. The state health department had informed the BMC on Wednesday that a genome sequencing test on some Covid-19 patients had found seven persons carrying the variant in Mumbai.

When the BMC contacted the seven patients including the woman's family, they were told that the woman had died on July 27. Now, two of her contacts have also been found infected with the Delta Plus variant.

“The 63-year-old patient passed away after being infected by the Delta Plus variant. We conducted contact tracing of her close contacts, six of whom tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples were sent for whole genome sequencing and two of the contacts were detected with the Delta Plus variant. The results of others are awaited,” Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare, who heads BMC’s public health department, said as quoted by Indian Express.

The woman was reportedly suffering from several comorbidities including interstitial lung and obstructive airway diseases due to which she was on oxygen support at her home. The woman even took both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, however, she tested positive on July 21. Following deterioration in her health, she was shifted to a hospital on July 24 where she succumbed to the deadly virus on July 27.

Dr Mahendra Khandade, medical officer (Health) of N ward said, “The deceased was first admitted to Godrej Memorial Hospital in Vikhroli. When her parameters started falling, her family members admitted her to Breach Candy hospital where she died.”

Delta Plus is a mutation of the highly transmissible Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 (B.1.617.2). Twenty new cases of Delta Plus variant were reported across the state on Wednesday, of which seven were from Mumbai and six each from Pune and Thane. The total count has reached 65.

