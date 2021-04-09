Mumbai COVID Restrictions: Currently, Mumbai, the BMC said, has a fatality rate of 2.37 per cent and an overall growth rate of 2 per cent.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In yet another alarming spike, Mumbai on Friday reported 9,200 fresh COVID-19, taking the total caseload of the city above 5 lakh, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Municipal Corporation also said that 35 fatalities were reported during the same period, pushing the city's death toll to over 11,900.

Currently, Mumbai, the BMC said, has a fatality rate of 2.37 per cent and an overall growth rate of 2 per cent. It also said that Mumbai has over 90,000 active COVID-19 cases while more than 3.97 lakh have recovered from the infection, taking the city's recovery rate to 79 per cent.

This comes hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for an all-party meet on Saturday in Maharashtra to take a decision regarding imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra which has been hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government does not want to impose a lockdown but might be forced to do so if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Falling in line with Tope, Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday said that he has proposed to impose a lockdown in the state and a final decision regarding this would be taken on Saturday.

"If we have to break the chain, it's not possible keeping half the shops and establishments open. In the virtual conference that took place today, I have suggested a strict lockdown of three weeks to break the chain," Wadettiwar said while speaking with an English news channel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meet with all chief ministers and urged them not to panic over the rising number of coronavirus cases. He, however, asked them to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols are followed to break the chain of the pathogen.

Prime Minister Modi also asked the chief ministers to focus on micro-containment zones, night curfews and increase the pace of the vaccination drive in India. He said that all states and union territories (UTs) must observe a 'Tika Utsav' (vaccination festival) from April 11 to April 14 to appeal to people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma