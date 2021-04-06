The Health Ministry today said that Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab continued to show a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and we a major concern.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the upward trend in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai and Delhi on Tuesday reported 10,030 and 5,100 fresh infections respectively even as both the cities have imposed strict curbs like partial lockdowns and night curfews.

The fresh cases reported in the span of last 24 hours have taken Mumbai's caseload to 4,72,332 while 31 deaths in the same time period took the financial capital's death toll to 31,828.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 5,100 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total caseload of the national capital now stands at 6,85,062 of which 17,332 are currently active. The death toll currently stands at 11,113.

Delhi witnessed the highest-ever single-day spike of the year even as the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday imposed seven hours of night curfew with immediate effect while exempting people of certain professions from it. People travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination will require soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.delhi.gov.in.

The Maharashtra government has already imposed an 11-hour night curfew along with partial lockdown on weekends to curb the spread of virus. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, had ruled out imposition of a complete lockdown in the state, which accounts for the maximum cases and deaths in the country.

Stressing on people's participation to control the second wave of the contagion, the Centre today said that COVID-19 is spreading at a fast pace with an increase in the intensity of the pandemic and the next four weeks are going to be very critical.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said the pandemic situation in the country worsened with a sharp rise in cases and a large part of the population is still susceptible to the virus.

The tools to fight the pandemic remain the same. COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment measures, testing have to be implemented more efficiently, medical infrastructure has to be ramped up and vaccination drive intensified, he said.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day on Tuesday taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049. The country on Monday recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 single day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta