Mumbai records its highest-ever spike of over 11,000 COVID-19 cases as Maha announces stricter curbs
Updated: Sun, 04 Apr 2021 08:06 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai has recorded 11,000 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
