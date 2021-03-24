Maharashtra Coronavirus News: Mumbai reported 5,185 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest-ever single-day spike seen by the financial capital so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid fears of second wave of coronavirus in the country, Maharashtra reported 31,855 fresh COVID-19 infections and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike recorded by the state ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Total cases in Maharashtra stand at 25,64,881, out of which 2,47,299 are active cases. Today's 95 fatalities have taken up the death toll to 53,684.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also reported its biggest-ever single-day spike of 5,185 new COVID-19 cases. The city also reported six deaths linked to the virus in the same period. On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 3,512 new cases as the state had recorded 28,699 cases and 132 deaths. On Sunday, it had logged in 3,775 infections.

Nagpur district also reported its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year as it saw 3,717 new coronavirus cases.

Top five districts in Maharashtra where high number of cases are being reported are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

Data shows that the rate of increase in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra between February 14 to March 23 was three times that recorded in the previous four months. After a steady decline since October, the new cases surged noticeably since February 14. On March 20, Maharashtra reported over 30,000 new cases.

The city, along with Delhi and few other cities, has banned public celebrations on Holi. Authorities will also carry out random Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) of people in public spaces. Those found violating the no-Holi order or refusing to be tested will be charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act or Disaster Management Act.

Delhi today reported 1,254 COVID-19 cases, its highest spike in last three months, along with six deaths which have taken the national capital's toll to 10,973.

The record spike in cases comes on a day the Centre the surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab was of "grave concern".

We have to battle this second peak", NITI Aayog member (health) V K Paul said and stressed on following the COVID appropriate behaviour and using vaccination as a tool to curb transmission. "Mask is as effective as the best vaccine in the world, why are we getting lax. Please get yourself tested, where tests are happening less, positivity is increasing. Large proportion of the population is susceptible," he said.

The Health Ministry also said that a new "double mutant variant" of the coronavirus has been detected in 18 states in the country in addition to many other strains or variants of concern (VOCs) which have also found abroad.

