Mumbai Records 16 Degree Celsius In Coldest Day Of Season So Far

Mumbai on Sunday recorded a minimum of 16 degree Celsius, in the lowest temperature logged so far this December. Mumbaikars experienced a cold day after days of heat.

This drop in the temperature is two degrees below the normal. The minimum temperature is expected to drop further by one to two degrees over the weekend, according to Regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba.

Mumbai had been experiencing intense heat two weeks ago as the highest day temperature crossed 35 degrees. At 35.6 degree Celsius on December 16, Mumbai was the hottest city in India.

The minimum temperature saw a drop this week and reached 19.8 degree Celsius.

In 2021, the minimum temperature of Mumbai had gone down to 17.4 degrees Celsius on December 29, with Colaba recording a minimum of 18.8 degrees.

Meanwhile, Delhi shivered on Christmas as the minimum temperature settled at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office at Safdarjung said. The relative humidity was 97 per cent and visibility at 600 metres at 8:30 am, it said.

It was a partly cloudy sky in the morning with moderate fog enveloping the city. Some places experienced cold wave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department said.

The MeT department predicted dense fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana over the next four days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and northwest Rajasthan.