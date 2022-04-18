Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing controversy over Azaan and rising communal tensions in the state, the Maharashtra Home Department on Monday said the use of loudspeakers at religious sites will be allowed only with due permission. It said state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will also hold a meeting with the Maharashtra Director-General of Police (DGP) and issue an order in this regard.

"All religious places have been directed to take permission for use of loudspeakers by May 3. After May 3, if anyone is found violating the order then legal action to be taken against the violators," said Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, as reported by news agency ANI.

What is the controversy around the use of loudspeakers at religious sites?

The controversy around the use of loudspeakers at religious sites started in the state after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray warned of playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques. He also urged the Uddhav Thackeray government to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

"Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa," the MNS chief had warned.

Although Raj Thackeray received minor support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his remarks were widely criticised by the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which also includes Congress, also alleged BJP's hand behind the demands for removing loudspeakers from mosques.

"The demand for removing loudspeakers on mosques and the reciting Hanuman Chalisa are parts of an effort to create a communal hatred to topple the MVA government by BJP in collaboration with the MNS," Sena MP Sanjay Raut had alleged.

However, Raj Thackeray had defended his remarks. Stressing that the MNS does not want to disturb peace in India, he had said that the Muslims should understand that "religion is not above law and country", asking them to take down loudspeakers from mosques.

"We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," he said.

Why the Maharashtra government restricted the use of loudspeakers at religious sites?

Although it is not clear why Maharashtra restricted the use of loudspeakers at religious sites despite criticising Raj Thackeray, it could have taken the step to avoid communal clashes in the state.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that communal clashes have erupted in several parts of India, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, sparking concerns among the authorities.

However, the Maharashtra government has said it is fully prepared to deal with any such crisis. On Monday, the Mumbai police said a 'Social Media Lab' has also been activated to keep a vigil on the posts that could incite communal tensions in the state.

"Till now, 3000 such posts have been deleted," it said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma