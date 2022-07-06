Mumbai Rains: Water-Logging, Traffic Snarls Continue Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Normal life continued to remain affected in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday as heavy rains continued in the state leading to water-logging and traffic snarls. However, Mumbaikars are unlikely to get a breather soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and other parts of the state till Friday.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Mumbai by the weather department, which has asked people to stay away from the sea. Similarly, a red alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara, and an orange alert for Thane, Pune and Palghar.

#MumbaiRains: As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of #Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area



via ANI pic.twitter.com/QYzp9d0MoA — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) July 6, 2022

Mumbai recorded 117 mm, Mumbai suburbs 124mm, and Palghar 100 mm, Thane city 146 mm average rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the weather department.

CM SHINDE REVIEWS SITUATION

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation across Mumbai and other parts of the state, and said that more than 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots.

He said two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in Mumbai, Thane and Kolhapur and one each in Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri. One team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also fielded in Nanded and Gadchiroli.

In addition to that, nine NDRF and two SDRF teams are also kept on stand by if needed.

"In view of the increasing rains and flood-like situation, Chief Minister Shinde has held discussions with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava. Guardian secretaries have been asked to reach their districts and monitor the situation," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

"Instructions have been issued that there should be no loss of life or damage to property in view of the heavy rainfall and flood-like situation. The chief minister is in touch with collectors of all districts in the Konkan region," the CMO added.