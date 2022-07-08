Mumbai Rains: Red Alert Issued As IMD Predicts 'Heavy Rainfall' In Next 24 Hours

After days of intense rainfall, Mumbaikars finally got some respite from the rain showers on Friday morning. However, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 24 hours (starting at 1 pm, Friday) warning that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places. The IMD also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

After heavy rain battered the lives of people in the city and its adjoining areas, the city finally took a sigh of relief as the intensity of the rain started subsiding on Thursday afternoon. In the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday, the island city (south Mumbai), its eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 28.08 mm, 32.64 mm, and 51.96 mm respectively, an official said.

The buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were normally as there was no waterlogging anywhere. However, some suburban trains are slightly behind schedule, he added.

IMD, on Thursday, had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts indicating heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rains too at isolated places. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

The monsoon caused immense damage to lives and properties across Maharashtra. Earlier on Thursday, two persons were washed away in flood waters and one person was injured after a portion of his house collapsed following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district. According to the officials, at least 32 houses were also partially damaged in different talukas of Palghar due to the heavy showers in Palghar.

Earlier on Wednesday, the decomposed body of a man was found in a swollen drain in Madhuban locality of Vasai township. While speaking about the incident, a police official said they suspect that the deceased, identified as Rahul Vishwakarma, who worked in a local factory, might have slipped into the drain amid the heavy showers and got washed away.



(With Agency Inputs)