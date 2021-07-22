Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: As per the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over isolated parts of Mumbai till Friday.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbaikars are unlikely to get a breather from the incessant rains as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city and other neighbouring regions like Thane and Palghar regions for Thursday.

As per the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over isolated parts of Mumbai till Friday. However, things might improve from Saturday with the rain intensity likely to be reduced subsequently.

"Intense spells of rain with strong winds reaching 40- 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likey over Mumbai," the IMD tweeted. "Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to continue over Thane and Palghar during the period. Possibility of thunder, lightning at isolated places".

Mumbai has been receving heavy rains since last week, leading to waterlogging and landslides in several areas. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has recorded 68.72 mm of rain since Wednesday.

The local train services have also been halted in several areas of Mumbai, including Umbermali railway station and Kasara and Igatpuria and Khardi, due to waterlogging.

Waterlogging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari, Eastern Freeway and Vile Parle-Bandra belt, causing traffic. The Bhandup-Mulund belt on the Eastern Express Highway saw congestion due to waterlogging and potholes.

What about other cities and districts of Maharashtra?

Other areas of Maharashtra would also continue to receive heavy rains on Thursday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri, saying extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in these two areas. An orange alert has also been issued for Sindhudurg.

"Active rainfall spells continuing over parts of interior Maharashtra too. Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur in most Nasik, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule,Kolhapur, Nanded,Hingoli, Beed, Jalna, Latur and Osmanabad," the IMD tweeted.

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A 'green' alert stands for 'no warning': no action needs to be taken by the authorities, and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A 'red' alert stands for "warning", and asks authorities to "take action". An 'orange' alert indicates that the authorities are expected to "be prepared".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma