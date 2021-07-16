Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Several other places such as Hindmata junction, Bandra, Andheri and Santacruz areas of Mumbai too reported commute-stopping scenee of waterlogging.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rainfall throughout the night in Mumbai led to severe waterlogging situations in many low-lying areas of Mumbai. Daily commuters' was reported to be affected as the railway track was waterlogged in Sion due to heavy rainfall last night.

Roads were waterlogged in Matunga's Gandhi Bazar area as well.

Similar scenes of waterlogging were observed from Mumbai's Dahisar area as well. Several other places such as Hindmata junction, Bandra, Andheri and Santacruz areas of Mumbai too reported commute-stopping scenee of waterlogging.

For the next 24 hours, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, by 8:30 am, the financial capital received 64.45 mm of rainfall — the eastern suburbs recorded 120.67 mm and the western suburbs 127.16 mm rainfall respectively.

The BMC has said that a high tide of 4.08 metres is likely to take place at 4:26 pm.

Earlier last month, subways namely the ones in Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad were closed after waterlogging following the high tide in low lying areas and subsequent rainfall.

Mumbai Rains: Locals running with 20-25 min delay

The Central Railways informed on Friday morning that trains on the main line (CSMT to Kalyan/Karjat, Kasara) and the harbour line (CSMT to Panvel/Goregaon) were 20-25 minutes late.

Mumbai's Bus service operator BEST informed on Friday morning that as many as 87 of its services were re-routed and cancelled as of 9 am on Friday. The IMD has moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining suburbs for Friday and the rest of the weekend.

