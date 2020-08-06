Heavy rainfall has created a flood-like situation in the financial capital, Mumbai. See pictures.

Heavy and continuous downpour from the last three days have created a flood-like situation in the financial capital. National Disaster Response Force NDRF said that the 16 teams have been pre-positioned in different parts of Maharashtra in wake of heavy rainfall.

“Due to the evolving situation of incessant rains, 16 teams have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra. 5 teams in Mumbai, 4 teams in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, and 1 team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad,” National Disaster Response Force

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph. IMD also reported the possibility of thunder and lightning in some areas.

India Meteorological Department stated that the Mumbai's Colaba received 331.8mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Also, it expected a high tide of 4.33mtr at 1351 hours today.

The image is taken from the video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. It showcases Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded after heavy rainfall. However, IMD recorded 331.8mm in Colaba & 162.3mm rainfall in Santacruz in the last 24 hours.

A part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the city. BMC staff, fire brigade and Police present reached the spot as the traffic on both sides of the road halted.

Vihar Lake that supplies water to Mumbai residents is overflowing after incessant rainfall in the area, news agency ANI reported.

JJ Hospital, Mumbai sees waterlogging on Wednesday evening following incessant rainfall in the city. (Pictures are taken from the viral video).

National Disaster Response Force rescued 40 after 2 local trains got stuck between Masjid & Bhaykhala stations due amidst heavy rainfall and waterlogging on tracks. The picture was taken from the video shared by NDRF.

Waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai due to continuous rainfall in the city. A picture shared by the news agency ANI from King's Circle area.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. Prime Minister assured all possible support to the Maharashtrian government.

