In 24-hours between 17-18 July, news agency PTI reported 33 deaths due to rain-related incidents in Mumbai. Nine more died in rain-related incidents since July 18.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The incessant rains in Mumbai continues to take a toll over lives and lifelines of the financial capital. However, in the past 24 hours ending 8:30 am Tuesday the city was spared of ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall. Instead the Mumbai suburbs, adjoining areas and the outskirts went on to record heavy rainfall.

IMD Santa Cruz observatory recorded 38.4 mm rains. In the same period, areas in Navi Mumbai like Belapur recorded 105 mm rain, Nerul recorded 105 mm, Vashi recorded 121 mm, Airoli recorded 147 mm, Koparkhairane recorded 168 mm and Thane recorded 146 mm rainfalls respectively.

20 July, latest radar image at 10.45 am

Mod to Intense clouds observed over Adjoining Thane NM, Matheran, Bhira, Near alibag, Roha and towards Colaba Mumbai side pic.twitter.com/cfkTUI7Fup — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 20, 2021

IMD has forecasted “very heavy rainfall” for the adjoining Mumbai suburbs whereas “moderate to heavy rainfall” is expected to take place in the city of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in a major relief to Mumbaikars the Mumbai Local has been reportedly running on time according to a statement released by Central Railways.

42 dead in rainfall-related incidents this year so far

A total of 42 deaths in rain-related incidents have been reported from Mumbai this year. In 24-hours between 17-18 July, news agency PTI reported 33 deaths due to rain-related incidents in Mumbai. At least 22 people were killed and several others were injured in separate landslide incidents in Chembur and Vikhroli last weekend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that victims' families will be given ₹200,000 each as compensation.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021

Nine more died in rain-related incidents since July 18, including the rain-related incident reported from Mira Road on Monday where a 10-year old fell into a drain and got swept away.

In another incident speaking volumes about heavy rainfall in Mumbai’s suburbs, nearly 400 vehicles, including high-end cars, motorbikes and auto-rickshaws, were submerged in an underground public parking lot built by the Mumbai civic body at Thakur Complex in Kandivali, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile a total of seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai and its adjoining areas, reported to have received water sufficient enough for a month’s supply. The water level went up from 18 per cent to 29 per cent just between the period of two days on July 18-19.

