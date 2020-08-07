Looking at the alarming situation, the government has deployed 16 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in rain-hit areas of the state.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai, which has been struggling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has also been battered by heavy rains and as per the predictions of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbaikars will unlikely get relief from the downpours in the next 24 hours.

People in Mumbai had received a breather on Thursday but the IMD has predicted that moderate to heavy rainfalls will continue in the city and suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the weekend.

According to the IMD, Mumbai received 331.08 mm rainfall while the suburbs received 162.3 mm downpour on Thursday and the wind speed was recorded at 106 km per hour.

Looking at the alarming situation, the government has deployed 16 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in rain-hit areas of the state.

Here are the latest updates on Mumbai rains:

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of situation

Following the IMD’s prediction, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son and state Minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Thursday took a stock of the situation in the region. While assessing the preparedness of the authorities, Thackeray has asked the administration to remain on alert to take up clearing of the uprooted trees on war-footing. Thackeray has also praised the teams of the NDRF and the local police for their efforts.

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited Peddar Road where a portion of a wall had collapsed, to take stock of the damage caused by torrential rain and strong winds. He was accompanied by State Minister Aaditya Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/OHC40mGKJB — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Panchganga crosses danger mark in Kolhapur, over 4,000 shifted

In Kolhapur, the state government has shifted over 4,000 people after the Panchganga crossed the danger mark. The government has also released water from the Radhanagari dam because of the continuous downpours.

"So far 4,413 people from 1,750 families in 23 villages in Gadhinglas, Panhala, Karveer, Gaganbawda, Ajara, and the Kolhapur city have been shifted," said district collector Daulat Desai, as reported by news agency PTI.

Mangroves destruction to blame for flooding in Mumbai

Meanwhile, some experts believe that the destruction of the Mangroves have led to flooding in Mumbai over the years. They believe that Mangroves absorb excess water but they are being destroyed in Mumbai in the guise of infrastructure development.

