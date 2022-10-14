Mumbai Police Makes It Mandatory To Wear Seat Belts For Driver, Passengers From Nov 1

IN AN important move for the safety of passengers, the Mumbai Police on Friday made wearing seat belts compulsory for the drivers and co-passengers of four-wheelers in the metropolis from November 1.

The decision has been taken in view of the amendment to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act's Section 194(b)(1), which has mandated that any person driving without a seat belt or carrying passengers not wearing the same shall be liable for punishment.

In a statement, the traffic wing of the city police instructed all motorists and vehicle owners to install seat belt facility in four-wheelers before November 1, warning of strict action against violators.

The Press Note from the Joint Commissioner of Police Mumbai read, "As per the motor vehicles (Amendment), act, 2019, under 149 (b) (1) whoever drives a motor vehicle without a seat belt and carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable".

"All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in the vehicle, whoever travels on the roads of Mumbai City, will be mandatory for all commuters and drivers to wear seat belts while travelling from November 1, 2022. Otherwise, action will be taken under section 149 (b) (1) of the motor vehicles (Amendment), act, 2019", added the press note.

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari talked about the importance of seatbelts in a car and said that it would be mandatory for all the passengers in a car to wear them.

This comes after well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. Reports of him not wearing the rare seat belt soon made rounds after the accident.

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

(With inputs from agencies)